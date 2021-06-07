Nerva (XNV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $290.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nerva has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $700,394.39 and $290.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00068653 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00288135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00077536 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Nerva Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

