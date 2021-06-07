Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $359.67 million and $21.71 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00287519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00246463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.28 or 0.01198969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,156.54 or 1.00282855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.01100726 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 357,310,473 coins and its circulating supply is 357,309,909 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

