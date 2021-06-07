New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 794.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,641 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,045.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

