New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

EDU opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,091,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,627,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

