New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,602. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

