New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $148,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 313,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.81 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

