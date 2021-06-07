New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $213,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.