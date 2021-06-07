NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Reaches $916,277.92

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $916,277.92 and $343,982.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.55 or 0.00113581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00283123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00251583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.76 or 0.01173102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.00 or 0.99795520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

