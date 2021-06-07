Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.09. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

