Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

