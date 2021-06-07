Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

