NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

