Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 58,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

CL stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

