Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 27,201 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,201 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $144.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.