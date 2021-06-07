Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,676 shares of company stock valued at $29,097,986 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

