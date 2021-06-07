Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,965 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.