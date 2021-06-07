Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 3,195 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 708,737 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

GM stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

