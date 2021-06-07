noob.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $40,795.46 and approximately $55.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00282697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00250397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.01149128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.02 or 0.99873122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

