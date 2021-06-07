Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $578,256.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00009311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00282697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00250397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.01149128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.02 or 0.99873122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,055,594 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

