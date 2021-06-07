Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

