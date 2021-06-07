Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.