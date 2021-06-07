Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of Future stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,940 ($38.41). 242,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,267. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,986 ($39.01). The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,398.08.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.