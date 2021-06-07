NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.50. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,142 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342,689 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,008. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

