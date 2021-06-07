nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NVT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 542,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,881. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,250,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

