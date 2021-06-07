Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $303.92 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.01012626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.79 or 0.09793207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00051444 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

