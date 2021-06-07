Ontrak (OTRK) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Ontrak (NASDAQ: OTRK) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ontrak to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ontrak and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $82.84 million -$22.71 million -23.95 Ontrak Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 41.89

Ontrak’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11% Ontrak Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ontrak has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak’s competitors have a beta of 6.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ontrak and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ontrak Competitors 92 389 517 15 2.45

Ontrak currently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.10%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Ontrak competitors beat Ontrak on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

