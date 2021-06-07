Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HE stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

