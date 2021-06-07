Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

