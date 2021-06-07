Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.37

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 7366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.15.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.