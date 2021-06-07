OWNDATA Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $618,518.21 and $16.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00124924 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002432 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.12 or 0.00998906 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

