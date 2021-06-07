Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 4,147 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of -398.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

