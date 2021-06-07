Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $112.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.