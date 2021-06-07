Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $57.25 million and $522,374.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.51 or 0.07556057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.48 or 0.01758881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.62 or 0.00474806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00168061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00736288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00475458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00396668 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,389,110 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

