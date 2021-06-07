Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,147,947 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 14.2% of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,158,766. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,407,323 shares of company stock valued at $140,961,088 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

