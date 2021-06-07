Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $10.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4,799.62. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,877.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,050.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

