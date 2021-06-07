Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 330,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,445,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.96. 562,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.