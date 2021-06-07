Palouse Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after buying an additional 114,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.12. 122,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

