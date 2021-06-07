Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.47. 439,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,279,693. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

