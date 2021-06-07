Palouse Capital Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

WestRock stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,468. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

