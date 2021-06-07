Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $805,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. 39,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

