Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $242.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.30. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $164.51 and a twelve month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

