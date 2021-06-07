PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.79

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $91.05 million and $1.18 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

