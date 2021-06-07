Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $812,673.75 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.12.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

