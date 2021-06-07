Patron Market Cap Hits $3.66 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Patron has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $9,404.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00072870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00998048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.83 or 0.09839835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

