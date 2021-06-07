Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.05. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 14,877 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

