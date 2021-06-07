Peel Hunt Cuts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 300

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price dropped by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IWG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 329.17 ($4.30).

LON:IWG traded down GBX 37.19 ($0.49) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 329.31 ($4.30). The stock had a trading volume of 9,650,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,644. IWG has a one year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 361.51.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

