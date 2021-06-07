Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $239,132.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.31 or 0.00221335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.01042771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.14 or 0.10081910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00052994 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

