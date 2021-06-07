Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,355 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

LADR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,769 shares of company stock worth $688,927 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.