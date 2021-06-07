Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $18.17 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

