Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 240,727 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 240,727 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

